Diversified Trust Co Purchases 464 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 330,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

