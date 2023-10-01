Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $64.27 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,480 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,075 shares of company stock worth $12,472,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

