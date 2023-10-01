Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

