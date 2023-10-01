Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

DNG opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.23.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

