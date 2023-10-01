Eastern Bank Buys 15,975 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

