Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 58,059 shares traded.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

