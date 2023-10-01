Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,129,361. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

