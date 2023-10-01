Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,860 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,604 shares of company stock worth $2,929,444. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

EA stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

