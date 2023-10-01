Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 13.70% of Equinix worth $10,043,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $726.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

