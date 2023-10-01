Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of Etsy worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,905. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.58 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

