Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

