Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 843,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 946.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 379,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

