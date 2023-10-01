Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 33,863 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.