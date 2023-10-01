Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,220 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after buying an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,322,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $110.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.