Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,274 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 210,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 211,701 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,555,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

