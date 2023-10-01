Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 95,294.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 224,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.