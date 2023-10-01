Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 547.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.