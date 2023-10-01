Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,440 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 668.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.93%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

