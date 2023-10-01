Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $328.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.