Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6,514.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.32.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

