Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $4.76 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after buying an additional 193,894 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,618,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,227,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.08.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

