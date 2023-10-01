Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

