Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CZR stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
