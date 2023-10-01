Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 16,328 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

