Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

