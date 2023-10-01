Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

