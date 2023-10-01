Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.05 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.