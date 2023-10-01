Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,737 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GENI opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

