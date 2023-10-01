Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,198 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $149.19 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.12.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

