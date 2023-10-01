Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 16,082 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

