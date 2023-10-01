Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 195,970 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.