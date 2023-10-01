Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 25,526 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

