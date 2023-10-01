Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 50,286 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,286 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.