Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $11.86 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 228.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,946,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

