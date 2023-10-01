Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

