FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.36.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

