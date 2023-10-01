Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

