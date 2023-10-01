Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00B-. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLS opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

