Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 95,666.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 25.21% of Fortive worth $6,629,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTV opened at $74.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

