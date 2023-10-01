Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $11.73 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
