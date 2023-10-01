Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

