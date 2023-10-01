Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

S&P Global stock opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.