Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

