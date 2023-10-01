Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 176.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,622,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

