Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

