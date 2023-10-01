Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,790 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,882,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.