Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,287 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

