FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.25. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

