Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $343.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.26.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.