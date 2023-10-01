Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

